Shringla meets Oman's Navy Commander, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met visiting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi where both sides discussed enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and maritime security.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), Ministry of External Affairs Minister spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met visiting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi. Both referred to the long history of India-Oman maritime cooperation."

Earlier, on February 1, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Oman's Defence Ministry's Secretary-General Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi and decided to identify new avenues and examine areas of mutual interest to enhance the defence industry cooperation.



According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, Oman's Defence Ministry's Secretary-General briefed Rajnath Singh about the 11th India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee Meeting (JMCC) on bilateral defence cooperation which was held yesterday in New Delhi.

The JMCC meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress made in military-to-military engagements, including joint exercises, industry cooperation and various ongoing infrastructure projects, according to the release. (ANI)

