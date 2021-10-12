Shringla meets US Naval Operations Chief, discusses India-US defence relations

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday and discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said, "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed @USNavyCNO Admiral Michael Gilday on his official visit to India. They discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation."



Earlier Gilday participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and attending the ceremonial Guard of Honour in New Delhi.

US Naval Chief is on a five-day official visit to India from October 11 to 15.

Admiral Gilday is scheduled to visit the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief. (ANI)

