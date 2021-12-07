Shringla meets with Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, discusses bilateral ties

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 7 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed the progress in bilateral ties between the two countries.

Shringla is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country from today, a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas', marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met his counterpart FS Masud Bin Momen. Discussions reflected on progress in bilateral ties on all fronts in this special year marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

Earlier today, Shringla called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and reviewed wide-ranging and growing cooperation between two countries including COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Shringla is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8.

"India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", an MEA statement said.

Shringla's visit comes ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17. (ANI)