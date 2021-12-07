Shringla reviews wide-ranging cooperation including COVID-19 with Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 7 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday and reviewed wide-ranging and growing cooperation between two countries including COVID-19.

Shringla is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country from today, a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas', marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on FM Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen. Reviewed wide-ranging & growing cooperation between two countries including our #Covid cooperation. Expressed satisfaction on the successful joint celebration of #MaitriDiwas," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Shringla is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8.

He will also call on Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on the first day of his visit.

Earlier today, Shringla had met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

"India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", an MEA statement said.

Shringla's visit comes ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17. (ANI)