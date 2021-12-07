Shringla visiting Bangladesh from Dec 7-8 to review cooperation between two countries

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is visiting Bangladesh from December 7-8 to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries.

The visit came a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated the 'Maitri Diwas', marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8.

He will also call on Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on the first day of his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.

"Shringla will also meet Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen and call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen," the statement informed.



"India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", the statement added.

The visit will also help prepare for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

Earlier on Monday, Shirngla has remarked on the relationship between India and Bangladesh and said that both countries share a strong commitment to counter destabilizing forces that aid terrorism and radicalization in the world.

Shringla also said that Maitri Diwas marks the trust that people of both countries share with each other.

During PM Modi's Bangladesh visit in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

During his address, Shirngla also said that both India and Bangladesh will work to achieve their targets in climate change. (ANI)

