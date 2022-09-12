Sibbi George appointed as next Ambassador of India to Japan

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Indian diplomat Sibbi George has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said.

"Shri Sibi George (IFS: 1993), presently Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan," the MEA statement read.

An IFS officer of the batch of 1993, George holds a master's degree in political science and is presently Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait. He previously served as Ambassador of India to Switzerland as well.



The Ambassador is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Sibbi George will be taking up the role in place of Indian diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma who was been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada on September 6.

"Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma(IFS: 1988), presently Ambassador of India to Japan, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada," the MEA statement read.

Notably, India and Japan share a very Special Strategic and Global Partnership and the two sides continue to maintain the momentum in diverse areas to advance their Partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. (ANI)

