New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Sibi George, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1993 batch, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait.
He is at present India's Ambassador in Switzerland.
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that George is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. (ANI)
Sibi George appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:12 IST
