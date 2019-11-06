Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib from Canada in a bus for Kartarpur Corridor opening

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims from Canada reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, a stop of their journey to the new Kartarpur Corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev.
The bus, which crossed the Atlantic on a ship to Paris and travelled across 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Turkey before entering Pakistan via Iran, reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal late at night on Monday. It has dining, sleeping and toilet facilities as well, Dawn reported.
Speaking to the press, one of the tour organisers Gurcharan Singh Banwait said that the bus, which is displayed 'Journey to Kartarpur' on its front, began its journey from Brampton, Canada, on September 3.
"We became ambassadors of peace for Pakistan across the globe while carrying the name of our bus' destination in Pakistan," Banwait added.
The 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru will be commemorated at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, on November 12.
Sikhs from India, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and North America have started arriving at Gurdwara Punja Sahib as the occasion nears.
On Tuesday, 650 pilgrims from the UK reached the temple, as did 43 pilgrims from Canada.
According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board's (ETPB) official records, 27 pilgrims from the United States, 10 from Ireland, eight from Malaysia, one from Thailand and three from Afghanistan have also reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib to celebrate the occasion. (ANI)

