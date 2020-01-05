Sikh youth killed by unidentified person in Peshawar: Report

Peshawar [Pakistan], Dec 5 (ANI): A Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar, Pakistan media reported on Sunday, citing police.

The body of the person, identified as Rowinder Singh, was found in the Chamkani police station area of Peshawar.

Police said that the Sikh person was a resident of Shangla District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had come to Peshawar to shop for a wedding.

The family of the victim got to know about his death from a phone call by the unidentified assailant, suggesting that the incident could be a case of personal enmity.

The dead body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

