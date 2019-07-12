Sikhs, Hindus protest against forced conversions in Pakistan

Jacobabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): A large number of Hindus and Sikhs gathered in Jacobabad city of Pakistan's Sindh province to protest against the forced conversion of Hindu girls by the Muslims.

On June 29, a Hindu teenage girl, Payal Kumari was allegedly abducted by her teacher Kamran Soomor from Thatta in Sindh.

The protesters were holding banners demanding justice for Payal Kumari and asked for the introduction of legislation against forced conversions. They also condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan for not protecting the rights of minorities in the country.

Addressing a gathering, Yash Deep Singh, a Sikh protestor, said: "Before being elected as the Prime Minister, Imran Khan promised to work against terrorism and against forced conversion of Hindu girls. Where are his thoughts now?"

"400 years ago, Aurangzeb forcibly converted Hindu girls into Islam. Sikhs made a lot of sacrifices to protect Hindu girls and the same situation is arising today. We all need to be united. We will continue to protest. Only then things will be solved. If we sit at home, the issues will not be resolved," he added.

The protesters hailed Yash Deep for supporting the cause.

Continuing his speech, the Sikh protester said, "We want to tell the Sikhs around the world that our Guru, Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his own children to protect the Hindus. The Sikhs around the world should unite to protest and save Hindu victims".

Scores of protests are taking place across Sindh against the persecution of Sindhi Hindus, particularly the forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls.

Recently, a major protest was held in Islamkot town in which a large number of Hindu women carried out a protest march and raised their voice against forced conversion of Hindu girls and the misuse of the blasphemy law.

In February and Marchi this year, Pakistan's Hindu leaders had highlighted the issue of the kidnapping of two sisters, Raveena and Reena. They were kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam and then married to men in their forties in Dhaka town of Sindh's Gotki district. (ANI)

