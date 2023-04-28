Since independence, Kazakhstan has worked diligently to build an inclusive society: Report

Astana [Kazakhstan], April 28 (ANI): Kazakhstan has in the over 30 years since its independence, worked diligently to build an inclusive society which promotes ethnic dialogue and harmony. The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan plays an important role in this, according to a factsheet on ethnic and religious relations in Kazakhstan and the role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

The policy is being maintained and developed by the country's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Kazakhstan's government.

As per the factsheet, Kazakhstan's multicultural society is made up of approximately 19 million people, representing over 100 ethnic groups and 18 religious denominations. Importantly, all ethnic groups hold a single civil and social status in Kazakhstan.

There are over 3,000 religious organisations in Kazakhstan, which all operate free from government interference.

The country's latest census (2021) showed that the ethnic structure of Kazakh society is approximately 70 per cent Kazakh and 16 per cent Russian. Other groups include Ukrainians, Uzbeks, Germans, Tatars, Chechens, Ingush, Uyghurs, Koreans and Turks.



Even though the country's largest religious grouping is in Islam, followers of all faiths live in harmony with each other, safeguarded by the Constitution of Kazakhstan which guarantees the right and freedom to choose one's own religion or belief of any kind.

Kazakhstan's efforts to build an inclusive society which promotes interfaith dialogue and religious harmony, are recognised and welcomed by international organisations including the United Nations, UNESCO, the World Islamic League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in 2022, emphasised that it is of fundamental importance that representatives of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan share common civic values and associate themselves with the country. He added that "this is our great achievement over the years of independence, and we are obliged to comprehensively strengthen it".

During the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised that it is of fundamental importance that representatives of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan share common civic values and associate themselves with the country. He added that "this is our great achievement over the years of independence, and we are obliged to comprehensively strengthen it", as per the factsheet.

Several significant projects have been implemented in Kazakhstan in the recent years, including regarding the recommendations of the OSCE High Commissioner, aimed at further consolidating the Kazakh society, strengthening institutions of inter-ethnic and interfaith harmony, building an effective system of interaction between government bodies and ethnic and cultural associations, as well as improving the education system in the languages of various ethnic groups of Kazakhstan. (ANI)

