Sindh government urges Islamabad to be proactive in COVID-19 fight

Karachi [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Sindh province has reported at least

1,214 cases of the coronavirus and yet the Central government has not provided the province with cargo planes to import COVID-19 test kits, the provincial government officials have alleged.

The Sindh government is facing a severe shortage of COVID-19 testing kits that it has decided to import from the UK and China but as per the provincial government officials, Imran Khan government has given a lukewarm response to such requests, reported The Express Tribune.

Senator Sherry Rehman from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) that governs Sindh province has asked the Central government to be proactive about the medical crisis and take actions in line with the announcements made.

In a series of Twitter posts, she said, "Sindh has done a great job, but now it needs testing kits and equipment to keep fighting #Corona. Still waiting on Islamabad."

In another tweet, she said, "Without enough test kits, we will face a terrible crisis. Right now NO functional test kits have been provided to Sindh as per federal announcements. NO cargo flights to pick up orders from export destinations. Federal government please coordinate import of kit with the province."

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho told the media that hardly 6,000 kits are left with the Sindh government and private hospitals which, according to her, will be used in the coming 12 days.

Meanwhile, in a personal setback, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah passed away due to the coronavirus related complications.

Shah confirmed the death of his brother-in-law in an address.

He said, "Syed Mehdi Shah was 52-year-old and tested positive on March 8. He had won the battle against coronavirus and had tested negative twice. However, the disease had caused other complications that eventually led to his death."

In an address to media, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government's focus is on protecting the healthcare workers.

Khan said, "Right now our main objectives are protecting medical professionals and striking a balance between curbing the spread of the virus and keeping our economy running."

As many as 4,688 cases have been reported in Pakistan with 68 deaths and 727 have recovered. Punjab province in Pakistan has reported the highest number of confirmed cases -- 2,280. (ANI)

