Sindh minister slams federal govt over wheat support price

Karachi [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu slammed the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's decision to fix the wheat support price at Rs 1,650 per 40 kg calling it "mind-boggling", as the decision was taken without giving attention to the ground realities.

According to the minister, the wheat crop costs farmers Rs 1,800 per 40 kg.

"We are paying more than Rs 2,100 per maund for the imported wheat," Rahu said and added that the government "didn't give heed" to Sindh's fixing the support price for wheat at Rs 20,000 per maund, as quoted by Ary News.



The Sindh minister also said that the government was importing expansive wheat from other countries but deem it appropriate to give farmers their due right. "The farmer producing wheat for the country is himself deprived of two times meal."

According to Ary News, Rahu also said that the province's decision to fix wheat support price at Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms wouldn't have an impact on flour price.

In a tweet, he hit out at the Prime Minister for importing inferior quality of wheat in Pakistan at a higher price calling him "selected" can "do such decisions".

"The input cost of production of wheat is around Rs.1800/40kg, Fed Govt is importing wheat of inferior quality on the cost of more than Rs.2100, but #imrankhan PTI Govt will pay our growers only Rs.1650. Only "Selected" can do such decisions," he tweeted. (ANI)

