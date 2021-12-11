Sindhis in Pakistan hold rallies against `forced' conversions on Human Rights Day

Hyderabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Human rights activists and members of the minority communities organised protest rallies in different cities in Pakistan's Sindh province to mark International Human Rights Day on Friday.

In Hyderabad, members of the Christian community held a demonstration outside the press club against the rejection of the Forced Conversion Bill and other issues. The protest was held under the aegis of the Rapha Prayer Ministry International.

In another protest, the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) raised their voice against state repression and barbarism in the province.

They organised rallies in Hyderabad, Mirpur Mathelo and Mori and asked the Pakistan government to free the Sindhi nationalist leaders who are under arbitrary detention for years.





A large number of Sindhi political leaders and intellectuals are picked up by Pakistan's secret agencies. Many of them were killed and others are languishing in jails.

In Jacobabad, activists of various human rights organisations and members of minority communities took out a rally raising slogans against forced conversions. They started their march from Shaheed Allah Bux Park and after passing through various roads converged on the local press club.

Speaking to the participants and local reporters, Jawahir Singh, Burner B. Newton alias Tony, Shalo Ram, Lachman Das and others claimed that cases of forced conversion of Hindu girls in Jacobabad district and its surrounding areas had been on the rise for quite some time.

According to Dawn, they expressed their concern over reports that underage girls and young women of the Hindu community were lured into a love affair and then forced to convert. They termed it an unethical and unlawful trend that caused indignation in the Hindu as well as other minority communities in the country.

"Our religious beliefs must be respected for the sake of brotherhood and harmony between Muslims and all minorities including Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities," they said.

They urged the federal and all provincial governments to enact and effectively implement a law against forced conversion. (ANI)

