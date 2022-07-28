Singapore govt shared update on Kejriwal's visit with Delhi govt: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Commenting on the request for approval of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore to attend a summit there, the Ministry of External Affairs said that information regarding this can be sought from the Delhi government as the Singapore government has shared an update with them.

This development came after the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena returned the proposal regarding the Delhi CM's Singapore visit.

During a weekly presser while replying to a question on Kejriwal's visit to Singapore to attend a summit, Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said, "Singapore government has shared an update with the Delhi govt on the invitation extended to it. You can reach out to the Delhi govt for more on it."

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it had received a request for approval from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his Singapore visit to attend a summit.

Bagchi said that the online portal for political clearance on our website has received an entry in their portal regarding the Delhi CM's visit to Singapore to attend the 'Eighth World Cities Summit and WCS Mayors Forum'.

Bagchi further said that the decision will be taken following due process.

Sources said that the LG has underlined the fact that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) does not have exclusive domain over the issues corresponding with the theme of the conference and hence it will be inappropriate for a Chief Minister to be attending the same.

The LG's office believes in the context of the WCS Smart City Workshop that is being organized as a part of the conference, it has been pointed out that the Smart City Project in Delhi is being anchored by the NDMC. Apart from the above facts, a Chief Minister attending such a conference will also set a bad precedent, said sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Centre locked horns over Kejriwal's proposed visit to Singapore to attend the global conference in Singapore.

In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal said, "The Government of Singapore has invited us to present the Delhi model at the global summit. During the summit, the Delhi model has to be presented in front of many big leaders of the world. Today the whole world wants to know about the Delhi model. This invitation is a matter of pride and honour for the country."

He said he had written to the Centre on June 7 seeking permission to attend the summit but no response was received till now.

The World Cities Summit is a forum for leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of a livable and sustainable city and to deliberate on integrated urban solutions.

This year the summit is being held between July 31 and August 3. (ANI)