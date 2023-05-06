Singapore High Commissioner thanks Delhi Fire Service for dousing fire near the embassy

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong on Saturday thanked Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service for containing a fire in the colony next to its embassy.

"Thanks to the quick action from @DelhiPolice and @DelFireService, the fire in the colony next to our Embassy is quickly contained. Thank you - HC Wong," tweeted the Singapore Embassy.



Delhi Fire Service came into existence in the year 1942 with the sole motto "We Serve to Save."

Recently on May 4 International Fire Fighters Day was celebrated. "Today Let's remember & honour those colleagues & friends that have lost their lives in the line of duty, & acknowledge with immense pride the dedication, commitment & courage of Fire & Rescue colleagues," tweeted Delhi Fire Service.

India was among the first countries to set up diplomatic relations after the independence of Singapore on 24 August 1965. The close relationship shared by India and Singapore is based on convergence of economic and political interests.

The process of economic reforms in India since the early 1990s created a strong basis for cooperation with Singapore, opening up possibilities for significant presence in each other's economies.



Singapore has played an important role in reconnecting us to the countries of South East Asia since the inception of our Look East Policy in the early 1990s.

Singapore has been ranked 2nd in the most powerful passport report 'Henley Passport Index 2021'. Singapore is the only country in Asia with an AAA sovereign credit rating from all major rating agencies.

India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues. Political engagement is regular. Defence relations are particularly strong.

Economic and technological ties are extensive and growing.

Cultural and human links are very vibrant. There are more than 20 regular bilateral mechanisms, dialogues and exercises.

There is great convergence on a broad range of international issues and both are members of a number of forums, including East Asia Summit, G20, Commonwealth, IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) and IONS (Indian Ocean Naval Symposium).

Singapore is an important investment source as well as a destination for Indians. Singapore was the first country with which India signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which is currently being upgraded.

Singapore has been influential in speaking her opinion in ASEAN, which has resulted in India getting the dialogue partnership in ASEAN in 1995 before India was only a sectoral conversation partner. Singapore was also instrumental in bringing India and the ASEAN countries together. (ANI)

