Singapore honoured to be part of India's education, skilling journey: High Commissioner Simon Wong

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong on Tuesday said Singapore is honoured to be part of India's education and skilling journey.

"Singapore is honoured to be part of India's education and skilling journey. Under @dpradhanbjp Ji's vision, a bilateral workshop on Skill Architecture & Gov Models took off today. Wide range of reps involved - over 200 - from schools, gov, to industry. Onward & upward," according to a tweet by Singapore High Commissioner Wong on Tuesday.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that there is immense scope for both India and Singapore to work together towards achieving mutual priorities, particularly towards preparing a future-ready workforce.



While addressing a G20 workshop on "Skill Architecture and Governance Models of India and Singapore", Pradhan said, "Skills development and knowledge collaboration are an important element of the Strategic Partnership. There is immense scope for both India and Singapore to work together to achieve mutual priorities, particularly towards preparing a future-ready workforce. We have to redefine and reimagine skilling".

"Skilling is lifelong. In the next quarter century, 25 per cent of the global working population will come from India. Until and unless we skill, re-skill and up-skill our young demography and prepare them for the Future of Work, we cannot fulfil global responsibilities," he added.

Union Minister Pradhan further mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership much emphasis has been laid on education and skilling.

"National Education Policy 2020 envisioned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed equal importance on education and skilling. It has paved the way for the integration of schooling and skilling, horizontal and vertical mobility through the National Credit Framework and redefining India's skills ecosystem," he said. (ANI)

