Singapore: Jaishankar visits INA memorial

Singapore, Sept 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the iconic Indian National Army (INA) memorial in Singapore and paid homage to soldiers.

"A moment of solitude at the INA Memorial marker in Singapore. Remembering all those without whom today's India would not be possible," tweeted Jaishankar.

Setup in 1945, the INA monument is one of the eleven World War II historic sites. It stands on the site of the original memorial -- dedicated to an unknown soldier from the Indian National Army (INA) -- that was destroyed after the war.

The EAM is currently on a three-day visit to Singapore, during which he is slated to co-chair the 6th meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

He is also scheduled to participate in the business and innovation event being organised by the High Commission of India, Singapore. (ANI)