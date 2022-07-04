Singapore President Halimah Yacob tests positive for COVID-19

Singapore, July 4 (ANI): Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on Monday said that she had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild flu-like symptoms.

Yacob confirmed on her Facebook post that she was just tested positive for COVID-19 with mild flu-like symptoms, reported Xinhua.

"Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week," she stated in a Facebook post.

Also on Monday evening, Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also said that he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"All good things must come to an end. My COVID-free days are over," he wrote in his Facebook post.



Local media reported on June 19 that Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had tested positive for COVID-19 while in Germany, Xinhua reported.

Singapore reported 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,467,234.

Of the new cases, 551 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,576 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 522 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,343 local transmissions and 233 imported cases.

A total of 582 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine of them held in intensive care units.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,418, the ministry said. (ANI)

