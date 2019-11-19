Singapore: Rajnath Singh visits Sembawang Air Base

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, on Tuesday visited the Sembawang Air Base.
"Raksha Mantri visiting Sembawang Air Base in Singapore," RMO tweeted.
Sembawang Air Base is a military airbase of the Singapore Air Force and is located at Sembawang, in the northern part of Singapore.
He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue and also call on the Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong.
Singh arrived in Singapore on Monday night after concluding his Bangkok visit.
During his visit to Bangkok, Singh attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition.
He also held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries including New Zealand's Ron Mark and Australia's Linda Reynolds. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:13 IST
