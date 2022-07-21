Singapore reports 10,293 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, July 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 10,293 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,626,360.



Of the new cases, 929 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,364 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.





Among the PCR cases, 888 were local transmissions and 41 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 9,008 local transmissions and 356 imported cases. A total of 818 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 17 of them held in intensive care units.



Three new deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,463, the Ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

