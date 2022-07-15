Singapore reports 10,526 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 10,526 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,579,946.



Of the new cases, 9,826 were local transmissions and 700 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 796 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 9,030 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.





A total of 760 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 20 cases in intensive care units.



Three more deaths were reported due to the COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,447, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

