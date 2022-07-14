Singapore reports 11,772 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 11,772 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,569,420.



Of the new cases, 10,992 were local transmissions and 780 were imported cases. Among the local cases, 986 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 10,006 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 766 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 20 cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths were reported due to COVID-19 infection, pushing the death toll to 1,444, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

