Singapore reports 248 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 277,555.

Of the new cases, 177 were in the community, five were in migrant worker dormitories and 66 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the health ministry.

A total of 392 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 19 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 49.6 per cent.



One more patient has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 821.

The ministry said on Saturday that a total of 448 Omicron cases were detected in Singapore, with 369 imported and 79 local cases.

Given its high transmissibility, it is a matter of time before the Omicron variant spreads in the community, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

