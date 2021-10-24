Singapore reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 3,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the country to 172,644, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 2,708 were reported in the community and 667 in migrant worker dormitories while eight were imported cases.

A total of 1,738 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 278 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 97 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 58 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH.

An additional 15 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 315.

As of Saturday, 84 per cent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)