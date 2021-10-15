Singapore reports 3,445 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,445 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 141,772, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 2,823 were in the community, 620 were in migrant worker dormitories, and two were imported cases.



A total of 1,593 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 322 serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation, and 48 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Besides, eight more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, raising the death toll from complications caused by COVID-19 infection to 215.

As of Thursday, 84 per cent of the local population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

