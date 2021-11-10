Singapore reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,481 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 227,681.



Of the new cases, 3,244 were in the community, 229 were in migrant worker dormitories and eight were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,686 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 261 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 62 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 75 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

Seventeen more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 540, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

