Singapore reports 365 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 278,409.

Of the new cases, 191 were in the community, one was in migrant worker dormitories and 173 were imported cases, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Among the new cases, 134 were confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with 40 local and 94 imported cases being confirmed respectively.

A total of 303 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 17 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 49.1 per cent.

No death was reported here Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 825, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

