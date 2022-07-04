footer close header add
Representative Image
Singapore reports 6,127 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Jul 03, 2022 23:25 IST


Singapore, July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,127 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,467,234.

Of the new cases, 551 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,576 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 522 were local transmissions and 29 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,343 local transmissions and 233 imported cases.
A total of 582 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine of them held in intensive care units.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,418, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

