Singapore reports 6,175 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 6,175 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,659,156.

Of the new cases, 666 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,509 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.



Among the PCR cases, 633 were local transmissions and 33 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,317 local transmissions and 192 imported cases.

A total of 738 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 21 cases in intensive care units.

Four more deaths were reported from the pandemic on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,476, the Ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

