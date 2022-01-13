Singapore reports 882 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, January 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the total tally in the country to 288,125, said the Ministry of Health.



The ministry said 486 of the new cases were local and 396 were imported. It also reported one death from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll in the country to 839.

The country confirmed 797 new Omicron cases Wednesday, of which 513 were local and 284 were imported.

A total of 167 cases are in hospitals, with 13 under oxygen therapy and 11 in intensive care, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

