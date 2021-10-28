Sitharaman to attend G20 Joint Finance, Health Ministers' meeting in Rome

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Italy to attend the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' meeting in Rome.

She will be discussing measures to strengthen COVID-19 pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The meeting precedes G20 Rome Summit.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to attend #G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers meeting in #Rome to discuss measures to strengthen #COVID19 #PandemicPrevention, #preparedness & #response. The meeting precedes #G20RomeSummit," tweeted the Ministry of Finance.



The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Rome on October 30th and 31st 2021.

The Ministers of Economy and Finance traditionally also take part in the event. The Summit is the climax of the G20 process and the final stage, at the Leaders' level, of the intense work carried out within Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups throughout the year.

The working meetings of Heads of State and Government will be held at the Rome Convention Centre 'La Nuvola', in the city's EUR district.

The Rome Summit will be the 16th G20 gathering at the level of Heads of State and Government. The first was held in Washington in November 2008 and the last - held digitally under the Saudi Presidency - in November 2020. (ANI)

