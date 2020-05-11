Six Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack in Laghman

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 11 (ANI): At least six security force members were killed while five others were injured in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Laghman province on Sunday night, Tolo News reported citing the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The outlet quoted the MoD as saying that the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Alishing district while adding that the attack was pushed back by the Afghan forces and that the Taliban had sustained heavy casualties.

Meanwhile, Gulzar Sangarwal Neyazi, provincial council member claimed of 22 casualties of Afghan security forces in the attack.

Earlier today morning, at least four blasts occurred in Tahia Maskan area of Kabul city, security officials told Tolo News.

The security forces said that the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and government vehicles were the target of the blasts.

On Sunday night, two explosions were reported from Caharrahi Qambar and one explosion was reported from the Hootkhil area, according to officials.

Since last night, seven explosions have occurred in different parts of Kabul city. (ANI)

