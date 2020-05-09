Six dead in Afghanistan's Ghor province after protest turns violent

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 9 (ANI): At least six persons were killed while 19 others were injured after a protest over lack of COVID-19 aid in Afghanistan's Ghor province turned violent on Saturday.

Xinhua reported citing provincial government spokesman Aref Arab that those killed included two Police personnel and 10 of the 19 injured were also Police personnel.

Hundreds of residents of the provincial capital Firoz Koah city gathered in front of the Governor's House on Saturday morning to register their protest over what they described as "unfair humanitarian assistance" by local authorities and tossed stones at the office of the provincial governor, Arab was quoted as saying.

Police opened fire to disperse the protestors.

Provincial governor Abdul Nasir Khazi confirmed the protest saying that the "situation is under control", according to Xinhua. (ANI)

