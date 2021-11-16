Six killed, 10 injured in road mishap in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): At least six people were killed while 10 others were injured in separate road accidents in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, international media reported on Tuesday.

Citing Pakistan media, Xinhua News Agency reported that at least two students were killed and 10 others injured when a school van today morning collided with a train while passing through a railway crossing in Sheikhupura city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.



While four people were killed on Monday night in a road accident in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, as per Xinhua News Agency.

According to it, the accident took place when a car overturned after hitting a road divider and eventually collided with four other vehicles, causing serious injuries to four people. (ANI)



