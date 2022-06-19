Six killed, 8 injured in explosion at China's chemical factory

Lanzhou [China], June 19 (ANI): At least six people were killed and eight others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Northwest China's Gansu Province, Lanzhou, local media reported.

The report said citing the doctors that one person was discharged from the hospital while the other seven injured are stable, Xinhua News Agency reported.



The incident took place on Thursday at 6:58 pm (local time) in a sludge drying plant of a chemical factory namely, Binnong Tech Limited located in the industrial park in Lanzhou. At least 430 rescue personnel and more than 70 rescue vehicles were on the spot for the rescue work.

The media reported that after the explosion there was a power outage in the residential area nearby.

The report said that the cause of the explosion at the chemical factory which covers pesticide production and sales, as well as the production of hazardous chemicals is not yet known. (ANI)

