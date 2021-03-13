Six military personnel killed in Taliban attack in northern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Six Afghan security troops died in an attack carried out by the Taliban on Saturday in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, sources told Sputnik.

A security source confirmed that the ambush took place in the province's Khanabad district, adding that besides six killed soldiers, five others were captured alive by the Taliban, the source noted.



The Taliban said in a statement that the attack targeted a checkpoint of the Afghan armed forces after soldiers allegedly fired mortars at the civilian population. The target was destroyed, and the death toll, according to the Taliban, stood at eight. Besides, one soldier was injured and four others, including commander Abdul Qayyum, were taken hostages alive, the Taliban added.

Taliban also said that it had destroyed two tanks of the Afghan forces.

Despite the intra-Afghan peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha, which has been underway since September last year, the hostilities continue to rock the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

