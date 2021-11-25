Six people killed in coal mine accident in Siberia

Moscow [Russia], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to six, governor Sergey Tsivilev said.



"According to the latest data, at the time of the accident there were 285 miners at the mine, 237 people were evacuated to the surface. 49 people remain at the mine, six were found dead," the governor wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Tsivilev, communication is lost with people who remain inside the mine. (ANI/Sputnik)

