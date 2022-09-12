Six points MoU inked between Nepal, China during Xi's confidant's visit to Himalayan nation

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 (ANI): Nepal and China on Monday signed a six-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kathmandu during the top Chinese official Li Zhanshu's official visit to Nepal on Monday.

Nepal House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's NPC Li Zhanshu signed the agreement at an event held at the Federal Parliament Building in Kathmandu.

According to the agreement, both sides would exchange information on each other's legislative, supervisory and governance practices.

The MoU between the two parliaments (Federal Parliament of Nepal and National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China) also mentions the Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious project promoted by China.

According to the agreement, the two governments would accord priority and facilitate the promotion of mutual benefits and commitments between the two countries, including through the Belt and Road Initiative, the fifth point of the MoU read.

Similarly, both parties have agreed to strengthen cooperation under the framework of international and regional parliamentary organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, on matters of common interest.

Li's visit is happening ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in October, which will likely give another term extension to Chinese President Xi. It also comes ahead of the general and provincial elections scheduled to be held in Nepal on November 20. (ANI)