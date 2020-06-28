Six security force members killed in Taliban attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 28 (ANI): About six security force members were killed in a Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province on Saturday night.

TOLO news reported that the attack took place in Imam Sahib district when Taliban terrorists attacked the security checkpoints.

"The Taliban attack was pushed back after the arrival of the reinforcements..The Taliban have escaped from the area," the source was quoted as saying.

"Five army soldiers and a policeman were killed in the attack," the source said while adding "Four Taliban were also killed and two others were wounded."

However, the Taliban is yet to make any statement on this attack. (ANI)

