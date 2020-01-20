Six trekkers still missing two-day after avalanche hits Nepal's Annapurna circuit

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 20 (ANI): An rescue operation is underway to locate six trekkers who went missing following Friday's avalanche in Annapurna circuit trekking route in Nepal.

The missing persons include South Korean trekkers. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said the avalanche hit at an altitude of 10,600 feet before noon on Friday along Annapurna Circuit- the popular trekking route in Nepal.

Officials said that the missing individuals were believed to have been caught in a snowslide.

Following Friday's tragedy, fresh avalanches hit the Annapurna circuit and impeded the rescue operation multiple times. (ANI)

