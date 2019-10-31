UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Skill India, Start-Up India good beginning, but need to be put together with education: UNICEF Executive Director

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 01:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Indian government's flagship initiatives like Skill India and Start-Up India is a good beginning to address the need of imparting skill training and education necessary for employment to the youth, but these programmes needs to be put together with the education system, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on Wednesday.
Fore was in Mumbai for the launch of Generation Unlimited or Gen-U, a UNICEF programme aimed at providing education and skill development to the youth in the age group of 10 to 24 years.
"Skill India and Start-Up India is a very good beginning. But all of these need to come together in the education system...Young people need to see themselves in the future. We can do it digitally. We can do it in schools, out of schools. But we need to find all of those pathways and link them together," she told ANI in an exclusive interview.
She said that UNICEF will aim to impart skill training to one million people in India every month, and said that the country could be having every youth in training, education or employment by 2030.
"It is a programme for young people in the world between the ages of 10 to 24. They need educations...and they need some life skills and occupational skills so that they can make a living. We want every young person to be in education or training or in age-appropriate employment by the year 2030. It's a big challenge but there's an enormous need," Fore outlined.
"We need to reach one million people in India every month. They are becoming 18 years and are looking for jobs, some will go to universities and colleges...We can reach a million in a month. That's our goal," she said.
Asked whether the initiative would change the scenario in the country which faces "educated unemployment", meaning that youth are educated but do not have jobs, Fore was optimistic.
"We hope so. That's the intent. It should be that every young person can use their skills in contributing to society. That's the goal. What's great about young people is they want to help each other. We are finding so many new skills that are going to be needed and we need to learn," the UNICEF Executive Director said.
"Young people in today's world have 10, 20, 30 or 40 different types of jobs in their lives. Many of them will be doing very short jobs. The gig economy is alive and very strong in India. This means you need to learn how to learn. So we are hoping that all of this will help both young people who are well skilled and those who are not yet well skilled in rural and urban areas, children with disabilities and young people who are girls who are often left behind in India," she added.
Fore underlined that the youth of India need career counselling and need to be connected with entrepreneurship opportunities so that they can start their own businesses and make a livelihood.
"India has taken this on with the idea of linking education to skilling. It's not yet fully there in India but one out of four young people today are in South Asia. It is a fascinating statistic. When u think about it, there are 100,000 young people every day are looking for work...What we are seeing is we talked to the young people and they said their needs are not yet met. There's a learning crisis everywhere in the world," she remarked.
"But in India, they are unsure about what livelihoods they will make. They need career counselling and need to be connected with entrepreneurship opportunities so that they can start their own businesses," Fore said.
Outlining the issue of the imbalance of skill training among the youth in India, the official said, "Half of the young people in India are getting the skills they need. We have to reach the other half. This means that in the next 10 years we have to reach that 10 per cent of the population. Some of those young people out of school are not unemployed of any sorts. It's going to be harder to reach but they are the ones we need to reach."
"If older people from the communities can reach out to the young people and open up ways to teach them like helping them start businesses, we can move all of this. India could be having every young person in training or education or employment by the year 2030," she added.
Asked about the challenges of demographic factors like sex ratio and poverty, Fore said that imparting skill training and education to girls and women are "extremely important".
"It is a challenge because the availability of education, access and affordability are very important for young persons. So sometimes you cannot afford school fees, or walk to school, or afford books or your family wants you to drop out early either because of child marriage or you have to go and earn a living. There is a lot of pressure on young people today. They want to be really in school, learn something and do not want to be left behind. As you see a digital world coming up, there is no reason why they have to be left behind," she elucidated.
"Girl child and young women are extremely important (for us). They are often the ones who are not fully employed or because they have families they need part-time jobs. We have to find and utilise that labour force. They have great intelligence and great energy drive. If we can, the percentage increases in GDP, growth and the well-being of a family increases strongly. What our statistics are telling us is that girls are very important, rural areas are very important and those who have been marginalised. So, if we can connect all of this, we can really have productive nations and communities, villages and cities," the UNICEF Executive Director said.
She stressed that UNICEF is building a "coalition movement" for the youth in order to make the massive exercise a success and said that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is "very much involved" in the Gen-U initiative.
"Government cannot do it alone neither can private sectors nor can the NGOs. But together we can and so we are building a coalition movement for young people. So we want everyone to join us. Both the Indian government and the skill ministry is very much involved. This will have to be public and private because many of the young people will go into work part-time or full-time...whether it is a small or medium-sized business or a very large global business," Fore said.
It is very important that the private sector be there. It isn't something that the government cannot do it alone. The UN, UNICEF, government, private sectors, NGOs and academia will all do this together. But we have to come together and make these linkages. We have to do it now. There is real urgency behind this," she added.
The official said that the youth want to direct their own education as they know what they like to learn.
"We need transferable skills like how to become an entrepreneur. We need occupational and digital skills. There is a lot to learn. It is an exciting future. But we really need to reach everyone," Fore further said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 02:21 IST

India's marine exports to China heading for USD 1 bn mark

Qingdao [China], Oct 31 (ANI): India's exports of marine products to China has tripled and touched almost USD 800 million in the first nine months of 2019, as per a data recently released by China's customs authority.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:39 IST

PM Modi congratulates Alberto Fernandez for victory in Argentina...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez for his victory in the recently concluded Argentinian Presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:30 IST

Pak Minister blames cross border field fires for increasing...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday blamed the cross border stubble burning and environmental conditions in India for the increasing level of pollution in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Thousands join 'Azadi March' against Imran Khan's govt in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): The anti-government Azadi March caravan led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and joined by other opposition parties in Pakistan will reach Gujranwala city on Wednesday night, a day ahead of its planned culmination in Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:56 IST

Azadi March: Pak cleric takes on Imran Khan; opposition unites

Rome [Italy], Oct 30 (ANI): "Have you ever heard that an Azadi March is being taken out, seeking the resignation of the Prime Minister? But why do you want it?" Speaking at the launching ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was commenting that the 'Azadi March' l

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:28 IST

Nepalese PM admitted to hospital for routine health check-up

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 30 (ANI): Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to the Grande International Hospital for a routine health check-up on Wednesday morning, the hospital said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:07 IST

Bangladesh slams Myanmar of misleading international community...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 30 (ANI): Bangladesh on Wednesday accused Myanmar of "a persistent campaign" to mislead the international community on the Rohingyas crisis to avoid its obligations for "sustained repatriation".

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:06 IST

Pak invites Navjot Singh Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor's inaugural ceremony

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Wednesday that Islamabad has decided to send an invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the inaugural ceremony of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor slated to be held on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:26 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla to visit Japan to attend Parliamentary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will travel to Japan on Saturday to take part in the 6th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit of the G20 countries, slated to be held from November 3 to November 5 in Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:16 IST

Afghan President appoints Idrees Zaman as acting foreign minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday appointed Idrees Zaman as the new acting Foreign Minister (FM) a week after Salahuddin Rabbani stepped down from his position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:29 IST

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law granted bail in hate speech case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): A Pakistani court on Wednesday approved the bail plea of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar in a hate speech case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:59 IST

Russia confirms Putin's participation in upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil

Moscow [Russia], Oct 30 (ANI): Russia's Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday announced that President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 11th BRICS Summit scheduled to be held in Brazil next month.

Read More
iocl