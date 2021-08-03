S.Korea reports 1,202 more COVID-19 cases, 202,203 in total

Seoul [South Korea], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,202 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 202,203.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 1,218 in the previous day, but it stayed above 1,000 for 28 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,526.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 307 were Seoul residents and 344 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 455, or 39.5 percent of the total local transmission.

Fifty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 12,069.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,104. The total fatality rate stood at 1.04 percent.

A total of 1,304 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 177,909. The total recovery rate was 87.99 percent.

The country has tested over 11.82 million people, among whom 11,219,513 tested negative for the virus and 398,300 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 19,947,507 people with 7,182,557 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)