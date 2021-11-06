S.Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases, 377,712 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,248 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 377,712.

The daily caseload was down from 2,344 in the previous day, but it hovered above 2,000 for the fourth straight day.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 912 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 687 and 142.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 478, or 21.5 percent of the total local transmission.



Twenty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,223.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition grew 29 to 411.

Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,956. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,470,313 people, or 80.8 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 39,261,124, or 76.5 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

