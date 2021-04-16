S.Korea's Moon nominates ex-interior minister as new Prime Minister

Seoul [South Korea], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday nominated ex-Interior Minister and former four-term lawmaker Kim Boo-kyum as the country's new prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle, the Yonhap news agency reported.



According to the South Korean media outlet, citing Chief of Staff You Young-min, Moon also nominated new labor, land, science and ocean ministers.

If approved by the parliament, Kim will replace Chung Sye-kyun, who had offered his resignation to run in the 2022 presidential race.

The former lawmaker served as interior minister in 2017-2019. He also ran for a parliamentary seat in the city of Daegu as a ruling party candidate. (ANI/Sputnik)

