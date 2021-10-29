SL urges India to export nano urea after detecting contamination in Chinese fertilizer

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 29 (ANI): The Department of Agriculture in Colombo detected the highly contaminated organic fertilizer sent by China and cancelled the fertilizer and requested India to export nano nitrogen liquid fertilizer.

According to a news piece published in Colombo Gazette, the organic fertilizer samples were sent by Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd., China, in August 2021, Upon being termed 'contaminated' by Colombo, China hit back calling the decision of the SL Agriculture Department "hasty".

The samples were reportedly tested twice and were found to be contaminated. Despite this, the Chinese company loaded 12,150MT of the fertilizer on a vessel from Qingdao Port to Singapore Port which came as a surprise to the Ministry of Agriculture, reported Colombo Gazette.

However, there is no clarity on the transit of the ship back to China.

The SL Agriculture Department cancelled the Chinese fertilizer upon the lack of time for the paddy cultivators, the ministry requested India to import the nano nitrogen liquid fertilizer worth Rs 9bn.



India has already exported 45,000 litres filled in 90,000 bottles of nano urea by air, reported Colombo Gazette.

The Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, Dr Ajantha de Silva informed India would export 2.1 million litres of urea.

China challenged the report and forcefully sent the ship to SL leaving the scientists of the country angered who further accused the Chinese Embassy of humiliation over China's challenge to the testing results.

The news website informed that Qingdao Seawin was selected for the import of the fertilizer through the issue of a tender.

The Director-General of the Agriculture Department was said to have the authority to permit the import of the fertilizers from the Chinese company, however, he denied having issued the permit. He further added that he did not understand how did the fertilizer reach the country despite the cancellation of the order.

He further added that the Minister of Agriculture, Mahindananda Aluthgamage too was in opposition to the fertilizer from China, reported Colombo Gazette. (ANI)

