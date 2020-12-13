Slain Taliban leader Mullah Mansour had 'life insurance policy' from Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in 2016 in a US drone strike, had purchased a 'life insurance' policy from a private company in Pakistan using a fake identity.

This significant information was revealed during a hearing of a terror funding case against him and his absconding accomplices on Saturday.

The insurance company confirmed it to an anti-terrorism court in Karachi at the hearing of the case registered against him and his accomplices by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last year.

Mullah Mansour was smoked out in a US drone attack in 2016.

Sources in the FIA told Dawn that when the matter was taken up before the court, the investigating officer appeared along with an official of the IGI General Insurance Limited and filed a report on behalf of the company.

The report explained that it emerged during investigation that Mullah Akhtar Mansour had purchased a 'life insurance' policy by using a fake identity and had paid up to Pakistani Rs 300,000 to the company before his death in the drone attack on May 21, 2016.

It emerged during the investigation that the Taliban leader and his accomplices were involved in generating funds for terrorist activities through the purchase of properties on the basis of 'forged identities'. He had purchased five properties including plots and houses, estimated to be valued at Pakistani Rs 32 million, in Karachi, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the insurance company had presented a cheque worth Pakistani Rs 300,000 to the investigators for depositing it to the court so that the amount could be deposited in the government treasury, the sources said.

"However, the FIA investigators returned the cheque asking the company to pay the principal amount along with premium so that the whole amount could be deposited to the government treasury," the sources added.

On Saturday, the insurance company deposited a cheque worth Rs 350,000 with the court, which had on Sept 24 ordered the company to deposit the amount paid by the slain Taliban leader for his life insurance policy before he was killed, the judicial sources confirmed to Dawn.

The anti-terrorism court judge also sought reports from two private banks, Allied Bank Ltd and Bank Al-Falah, regarding the accounts purportedly obtained and operated by the Afghan Taliban leader and/or his accomplices along with details of the money deposited/transacted through them. (ANI)