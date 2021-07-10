Slogans chanted in support of Taliban in Pakistan's Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Slogans in support of the Taliban were chanted and Islamic Emirate flags were raised during a funeral in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Saturday.

Geo News reported that some people had brought Islamic Emirate (IE) flags to the funeral in Peshawar city. "After investigation, action will be taken against those involved," local police personnel said.

A video of the incident had surfaced in which people can be seen chanting pro-Taliban slogans. So far, no further details have been made available.



Since US and NATO forces announced their withdrawal in April, more than 1,000 soldiers of Afghan defense forces have been killed and more than 3,000 civilians have died. Amid the Taliban's growing offensive, Joe Biden administration earlier this week announced that the US military will pull out of Afghanistan till the end of August.

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told ANI that Ashraf Ghani government have from time to again said the presence of Shuras (Taliban leadership council) in Quetta and Peshawar and elsewhere in Pakistan, is of great concern to the Afghan government.

"Their families still live there. You may remember that the Taliban delegation visiting for a consultation in Pakistan. So yes they have the support infrastructure currently present in Pakistan."

While reciting a couplet of Pakistani poet, the envoy had warned Pakistan that its support to the terrorist organisation will later hurt Islamabad. "In Baarishon Se Dosti Acchi Nahi Faraz, Kaccha Tera Maqaan Hai Kuch To Khayal Kar," he said. (ANI)

