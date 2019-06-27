Snow blizzard might have caused the Feb chopper crash

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 27 (ANI): The probe into February chopper crash which killed Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari and 6 others indicated that a snow blizzard might have caused the accident.

The probe commission had submitted the preliminary report to Minister of State for Tourism, Dhan Bahadur Budha on Wednesday.

"A storm occurred immediately after a minute helicopter took off from the Pathivara Temple," the preliminary report has stated.

On 27th February, a chopper of Air Dynasty crashed at Sisnebhir area of Taplejung district killing all 7 on board which included sitting Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Rabindra Adhikari.

The detail report about the occurrences of the crash is said to be released after collecting suggestions from the stakeholders.

The team of including Minister had been there in course of the feasibility study of an airport at Chuhandanda of Tehrathum district. (ANI)

