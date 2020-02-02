Soft serve by Nissei attracts people to Japan's Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 2 (ANI): Kitty, a cute dance character, is popular around the world. A performance, which was held in Sanrio Puroland, a popular theme park in Tokyo, was enjoyed by many kids and adults.

There is a growing trend among the people to click pictures of such performances and post it on social networking sites.

"Sanrio Puroland has shooting spots, food menu and limited product to enjoy. Many adult women take cute photos with families and kids," said Reimi Kai from Sanrio Puroland theme park.

Sweets of the Cinnamoroll Dream Cafe in Sanrio Puroland is very famous. The cafe has a secret recipe that makes their products taste good.

Soft ice cream used 'Cremia' which has a sweet and rich taste produced by 'Nissei'.

"The contrast of 'Cinnamoroll,' wafer and soft ice cream is very cute," a visitor said.

"It's so cute and I feel like taking a picture with it (soft serve of Cremia-Nessei)," another visitor added.

"The popular dessert is 'Cinnamorol creamia parfait,' and the customer says it's good first and takes a picture of it, which is popular not only with children but also young adults. 20,000 pieces of the desert were sold in 2019. The white image of cinnamon roll and the fluffy texture are expressed in cream of Cremia. There are a lot of cute foods in Sanrio Puroland, so please take a picture of them and come to Sanrio Puroland when visiting Japan," said Sung Saemi from Sanrio Puroland theme park.

This is one of the business ideas that have made the theme park, which was once filled with just children, a major attraction for adults as well. (ANI)

